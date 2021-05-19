G R Anil: Trade union leader with grassroot experience in governance

G R Anil contested the Assembly polls for the first time in 2021 and won Nedumangad constituency by a margin of 23,309 votes. The Communist Party of India (CPI) leader brings with him a wealth of trade union experience.

He is currently the secretary of CPI's Thiruvananthapuram district unit and a member of the party's state council.

Anil had his schooling from Salvation Army Lower Primary School, Nadukkad; Krishnapuram Upper Primary School and SNV High School in Thiruvananthapuram. He debuted in politics through All Indian Students' Federation (AISF), the students' wing of CPI.

The CPI leader pursued higher education from M G College, University College and Law Academy Law College, all in Thiruvananthapuram. He was a councilor of the Thiruvananthapuram City Corporation and chairman of its Standing Council for Health and Education.

Anil had been the district secretary of AISF, AIYF and Kisan Sabha, besides being a state-level office-bearer of these organisations. He also held the posts of director, Hantex, and president, handloom and Ksheera Sangham, an outfit of dairy farmers.

He currently holds several positions, such as district and state office-bearer of several unions; director board member of Oushadhi; president, SIDCO Employees' Association; and president, K V Surendranath (Asan) Trust.

Former MLA Dr R Latha Devi is his wife. Adv A L Devika is their daughter.