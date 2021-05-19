Malayalam
Saji Cheriyan: The humanitarian in Pinarayi 2.0

Saji Cheriyan (3rd from left) with his wife Christina S Cheriyan, daughters Dr Drishya, Dr Nithya, Shravya, son-in-laws Justin Pradeep, Alan Thomas and grand-daughter Isabella.
Our Correspondent
Published: May 19, 2021 08:43 AM IST
Topic | Team Pinarayi 2.0

Saji Cheriyan, 55, won Chengannur in Alappuzha district for the second time by a margin of 31,984 votes. He first won the bypoll necessitated by the death of sitting MLA K K Ramachandran in 2018.

Cheriyan, hailing from Kozhuvalloor, Changanassery, made his political debut through SFI. He had his education from Bishop Moore College, Mavelikkara, and Law Academy Law College in Thiruvananthapuram.

He had held the positions of president and secretary, SFI Alappuzha district committee; president and secretary, DYFI district committee; district president, CITU; and chairman, District Panchayat Development permanent committee.

Cheriyan was also the president of Chengannur Block Panchayat; president, CPM Alappuzha district committee; Syndicate member, University of Kerala; president, district sports council; President, Alappuzha District Co-operative Bank; and executive member, State Co-operative Bank.

As the chairman of Karuna Pain and Palliative Society, he is also active in humanitarian activities.

Christina is Cheriyan's wife. They have three children, Dr Nithya, Dr Drishya and Shravya.

