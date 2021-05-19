The Rajya Sabha star tipped to be minister

P Rajeev contested the Assembly polls for the first time and won by a margin of 15,336 in Kalamassery. He is currently a member of the CPM state secretariat and the Chief Editor of Desabhimani.

Rajeev hails from Annamanada, Thrissur. He had his education from Government Samithy High School, Christ College, Irinjalakkuda, St Paul's College, Kalamassery, Government Polytechnic, Kalamassery, and Government Law College, Ernakulam.

Rajeev made his political debut through SFI, and had practised as an advocate in the High Court of Kerala. He was elected to the Rajya Sabha in 2009 and 2015. He unsuccessfully contested to the Lok Sabha from Ernakulam in 2019. He was the secretary of CPM's Ernakulam district committee.

Rajeev had won the Sansad Ratna award for the best parliamentarian, when he was a Rajya Sabha member.

Vani Kesari is Rajeev's wife. Haritha and Hridya are their children.