Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

VN Vasavan: From steering the party to ministerial post

VN Vasavan: From steering the party to ministerial post
V N Vasavan with wife Geetha Vasavan, daughters Dr Hima Vasavan, Greeshma Vasavan, son-in-law Dr M N Nandakumar and grandson Hayan.
Our Correspondent
Published: May 19, 2021 08:31 AM IST
Topic | Team Pinarayi 2.0

CPM's Kottayam district committee secretary V N Vasavan defeated Prince Luckose of Kerala Congress in Ettumanoor by a margin of 14,303 votes to reach the Assembly for the second time.

He had earlier represented Kottayam in the Assembly from 2006. Currently, he is also a member of CITU’s national general council.

Hailing from Mattakkara, Vasavan entered politics through SFI. He had functioned as the district joint secretary of both KSYF (Kerala State Youth Federation) and DYFI. Later he became a member of CPM district and state committees.

RELATED ARTICLES

He had also held the posts of district secretary, CITU; president, Kottayam District Cooperative Bank; and member of Syndicate, Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit, Kalady.

Vasavan's wife Geetha is a teacher at St Thomas High School, South Pambady. Dr Hima Vasavan and Greeshma Vasavan are their children.

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.