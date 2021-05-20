Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

K Krishnankutty: Chittoor's waterman

Our Correspondent
Published: May 20, 2021 09:54 AM IST
K Krishnankutty: Chittoor's waterman
K Krishnankutty with family.
Topic | Team Pinarayi 2.0

Politics of water made Krishnankutty, 75, popular. He had initiated several projects over the past two-and-a-half-years to conserve water and also to ensure drinking water.

Krishnankutty, 75, a farmer from Chittoor in Palakkad district, forayed into politics as Congress worker. He opted for Congress (O) after the Congress split in 1969. (Indira Gandhi had formed a new party, Congress-R, after her expulsion from Indian National Congress (INC) on disciplinary grounds. After the split, INC came to be known as Congress-O or Congress-Organisation)

RELATED ARTICLES

Later, Krishnankutty joined the Janata Party and then the Janata Dal. In 1980, he contested the polls on a Janata Party ticket and defeated incumbent MLA P Shankar of the CPI. Two years later, he defeated Mullappally Ramachandran, but lost to K A Chandran of the Congress in 1987. Krishnankutty pipped Chandran in the next election in 1991. But K Achuthan of the Congress defeated him in the next three elections held between 1996 and 2006.

Following the 2009 split in Janata Dal, Krishnankutty stood by the M P Veerendra Kumar-led group. In 2014, he joined the Janata Dal faction led by Mathew T Thomas. He defeated Achuthan in 2016, and was made a minister during the second half of the first Pinarayi government.

Krishnankutty, who had functioned as the state president of JD(S), is now a national executive member of the party.

He has been living with wife Vilasini and son Narayanankutty at Vilayodiyil Ezhuthani House, Chittoor. Latha Balasai, K Ajayan and land revenue commissioner K Biju are his other children.

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.