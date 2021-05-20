Thiruvananthapuram: The 21-member second Pinarayi Vijayan-led cabinet, which includes 17 first-time ministers, will be sworn-in at 3:30pm on Thursday.

The swearing-in will be a historic one in Kerala’s political history with Vijayan being the first leader to head the cabinet consecutively for two terms. A Front getting a second consecutive term, too, is a first in recent times.

A cabinet meeting that will follow the swearing-in ceremony is likely to make a few crucial decisions.

Governor Arif Mohammad Khan will administer the oath of office and secrecy at a specially set up marquee in the Central Stadium behind the State secretariat. The new cabinet will meet at the Secretariat after a tea party hosted by the governor at the Raj Bhavan.

CM, Minister-designates at Vayalar

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and other minister-designates from CPM reached the Vayalar Martyr's Column in Kerala's Alappuzha on Thursday ahead of the swearing-in ceremony.

Designate speaker MB Rajesh and LDF Convenor A Vijayaraghavan were also present.

The CPM leaders paid floral tribute to the martyrs at the Vayalar Martyrs’ Column and Punnapra-Vayalar Martyrs’ Memorial.

Preparations for swearing-in ceremony underway at Central Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram. Photo: Rinku Raj

Though non-BJP chief ministers have been invited for the oath-taking ceremony, they have conveyed their inability to travel due to the existing COVID-19 situation.

Thangam Thennarasu, Minister for Industries in Tamil Nadu, is likely to represent his state government. West Bengal, too, is sending its representative.

Less than 500 invitees, including CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury, politburo members and prominent leaders, outgoing ministers and LDF MLAs, are likely to witness the ceremony.

UDF MLAs and leaders will boycott the ceremony in protest against the violation of the triple lockdown clamped on Thiruvananthapuram. They will, however, watch the ceremony online.

A video showing past chief minister's being played and tested on the stage ahead of the event at Central Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram. Photo: Rinku Raj

COVID-19 restrictions

The ceremony will be held under strict COVID-19 protocol. Only one journalist will be allowed from one media house. Entry into the stadium has been restricted to only those with COVID-19 negative certificate or certificate of inoculation.

Chairs on the dais will be arranged 1.5 metres apart from each other, and the distance between chairs will be 2 metres for the audience.

A musical, involving 52 singers and musicians, will be projected on a 140-ft LED screen placed on the dais before the oath-taking ceremony.

Preparations for swearing-in underway at Central Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram. Photo: Manorama

Ensure lockdown norms: High Court

The swearing-in ceremony should be held by strictly adhering to lockdown norms, the High Court of Kerala has ordered.

The court left it to respective political parties to decide whether all their MLAs should attend the event. Only the relatives of those taking oath as ministers may attend the ceremony, the court said, adding that the family members of MLAs need not attend.

Officials responsible for the ceremony, too, can attend. Though the court observed that a crowd of 500 people could be allowed in the backdrop of the pandemic, it did not quash the May 17 government order that had relaxed the lockdown norms for the ceremony.

Additionally, the government submitted that it was expecting slightly more than 350 people to attend the event.