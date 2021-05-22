Kerala ministers allotted official residences, cars

Thiruvananthapuram: Official residences and vehicles were allotted to ministers in the second Pinarayi Vijayan-led cabinet.

Vijayan, who will continue in Cliff House, has his son-in-law and Public Works minister P A Mohammed Riyas as a neighbour. Besides Riyas, ministers Roshy Augustine, K Krishnan Kutty, K N Balagopal and R Radhakrishnan, too, have been allotted residences on the Cliff House compound at Nanthancod.

Transport Minister Antony Raju decided to take up residence in the ‘jinxed’ Manmohan Bungalow. It has been believed that ministers residing in the Bungalow would not complete their term. T M Thomas Isaac, the finance minister in the previous cabinet, had been the resident here for the past five years.

Ministers K Krishnan Kutty and M K Saseendran, who were part of the previous cabinet, would continue in the residence allotted five years ago. While Krishnan Kutty would continue living in Periyar on Cliff House premises, Saseendran would reside in Kavery near the Cantonment House at Palayam.

Sports Minister V Abdurahiman has not been allotted an official residence. Ministers and residences

• Pinarayi Vijayan: Cliff House, Nanthancode

• K Rajan: Grace, Near Cantonment House, Palayam

• Roshy Augustine: Prasanth, Cliff House Compound

• K Krishnankutty: Periyar, Cliff House Compound

• A K Saseendran: Kavery, Near Cantonment House

• Ahammad Devarkovil: Thycaud House, Vazhuthacaud

• Antony Raju: Manmohan Bungalow, Vellayambalam

• G R Anil: Ajantha, Opposite Raj Bhavan, Vellayambalam

• K N Balagopal: Pournami, Cliff House Compound

• R Bindu: Xanadu, Vazhuthacaud

• J Chinchurani: Ashoka, Cliff House Compound

• M V Govindan Master: Nest, Cliff House Compound

• P A Mohammed Riyas: Pampa, Cliff House Compound

• P Prasad: Lyndhurst, Devaswom Board Junction

• K Radhakrishnan: Essendene, Cliff House Compound

• P Rajeeve: Ushus, Nanthancode

• Saji Cherian: Kowdiar House, Vellayambalam

• V Sivankutty: Rose House, Vazhuthacaud

• V N Vasavan: Ganga, Cantonment House Compound

• Veena George: Nila, near Cantonment House

Ministers and their car numbers

• Pinarayi Vijayan: Kerala State 1

• K Rajan: 2

• Roshy Augustine: 3

• K Krishnankutty: 4

• A K Saseendran: 5

• Ahammad Devarkovil: 6

• Antony Raju: 7

• Saji Cherian: 8

• M V Govindan Master: 9

• K N Balagopal: 10

• P Rajeeve: 11

• V N Vasavan: 12

• P Prasad: 13

• J Chinchurani: 14

• K Radhakrishnan: 15

• V Sivankutty: 16

• P A Mohammed Riyas: 17

• R Bindu: 18

• G R Anil: 19

• Veena George: 20

• V Abdurahiman: 21