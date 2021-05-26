One fisherman dies after boat capsizes off Kerala's Vizhinjam coast

Thiruvananthapuram: A fisherman, who went missing along with few others after their boats capsized off Vizhinjam coast near here, was found dead on Wednesday, police said.

Rescue operation is progressing to trace two others who are still missing hours after their tiny boats overturned due to rough sea and strong winds on Tuesday night.

The body of 55-year-old Davidson, a native of coastal hamlet Poonthura, was recovered from Adimalathura this morning, coastal police said.

The missing persons were identified as Joseph and Shabariar, natives of Poonthura and Kottapuram respectively.

"Four boats, carrying at least 17 people including the deceasedman, capsized off the coast. A total of eight people have been rescued so far by the Indian Coast Guard (ICG).

The coastal wardens of the state police also took part in the mission," Coastal Police CI, Elias P George told PTI.

The exact number of people who had travelled in the capsized fishing boats was still not clear, he said, adding that many of them have already swam to safety.

"Rescue operation is still on to trace the two missing fishermen. An ICG ship and dornier aircraft are part of the mission," he added.

Though fishing had been banned in the state for some days due to COVID situation and the prediction of rough sea and strong winds was in place, the fishermen, who met with the accident, had gone to sea without informing any concerned person, police sources added.

Meanwhile, several parts of Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam and Pathanamthitta have been receiving widespread rains since Tuesday evening.