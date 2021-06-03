Malayalam
Cops grill Ravi Pujari on 2018 beauty parlour shooting case in Kochi

Onmanorama Staff
Published: June 03, 2021 07:23 PM IST
Ravi Pujari, accused in the Kochi beauty parlour shooting case, at the Kochi International Airport. PTI
Topic | Ernakulam

Kochi: The Kerala Police's Crime Branch, which has got custody of gangster Ravi Pujari, on Thursday began questioning him in the case of a firing at a beauty parlour, owned by an actress, here in December 2018.

The police had got custody of Pujari, who was in a jail in Bengaluru, on Wednesday and brought him here late last night amid tight security.

On Thursday, the police began questioning him at the office of the Anti-Terror Squad with a huge security contingent posted outside.

The beauty parlour belonged to actress Leena Maria Paul and two people who came on a bike opened fire, but did not hurt anyone.

A month before the shooting episode, a person, purporting to be on behalf of Pujari, called up the actress and threatened to finish her off if she does not pay Rs 25 crore.

Later as the incident became big news and Pujari himself appeared live on a leading Malayalam TV channel and confirmed that it was he who was behind the attack.

Following this, two people were arrested by the police.

Last year, a Crime Branch team reached the Bengaluru jail to question Pujari, and it was after that it was decided to bring him into the place where it took place. Pujari will be taken to the beauty parlour as part of evidence collection.

The Crime Branch police have Pujari's custody till Monday when he has to be returned to the Bengaluru jail.

