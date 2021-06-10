Kerala launches new scheme to deliver govt services at doorstep for elderly, differently-abled

Alappuzha: Five services will be provided initially as part of the State government’s ‘vathilpadi’ (doorstep) scheme.

The scheme has been envisaged to provide government services at the doorsteps of the elderly, bedridden, physically handicapped and others unable to travel.

During the first phase, mustering facility, life certificate, application forms for social security pension and assistance from the Chief Ministers’ Disaster Relief Fund (CMDRF), and life-saving medicines will be delivered.

The doorstep services facilities are meant for those aged citizens, suffering from serious illness, acute poverty, and those who could not avail the benefits earlier before they were unaware or unable to.

The services will be delivered through local body committees, which will soon be formed. The committee will have an official from the local body as its coordinator, a volunteer as general convener, and an Akshaya Kendra representative as joint convener.

The committee will rope in Janamaithri police, Kumdumbashree and health volunteers, Anganwadi-ASHA workers, reading-room workers, Santhwanam caretakers (scheme for caring for the bedridden) and collectives of senior citizens.

Volunteers will require police verification, and they will be provided with laptops and biometric devices.

The local body will pay the fee for mustering, besides arranging biometric equipment. The volunteers will help in raising funds for life-saving medicines in case the patient’s family could not afford them. Others will have to pay for the medicines.

To roll out the scheme, grama panchayats will earmark Rs 1 lakh, municipalities Rs 2 lakh and corporations Rs 5 lakh each. Donations will also be welcomed.

Caretakers, food security in phase-II



Phase two of the scheme will provide caretakers for the bedridden and ensure food security.



The caretakers will be provided with a daily allowance. NCC cadets will be assigned to spend time with those living alone.

Caretakers looking after those living alone either at hospitals or their residences will be provided conveyance allowance besides the daily payment.