Vigilance to probe irregularities of Rs 100 crore in KSRTC

Thiruvananthapuram: The Vigilance will probe the alleged irregularities of Rs 100.75 crore in the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) during 2010-13.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan accepted the recommendation of Minister Antony Raju in this regard.

The KSRTC audit report had found serious irregularities in fund management. The report flagged lapses by officials, including the accounts officer. As per this, the Minister recommended a Vigilance probe.

An enquiry led by the finance department Additional Secretary had found that officials created confusion by not maintaining the records on the KSRTC's bank/treasury transactions.

The officials responsible for this have also been identified. One person has retired, while another official is still in service. The other two were on deputation from other departments.

Kerala HC rejects plea



Kochi: The Kerala High Court has rejected a petition, seeking to register a case after it was revealed that Rs 100 crore had gone missing from the KSRTC.



Justice V G Arun pointed out that even if the police had not filed a case on the complaint, it was not possible to approach the court directly without looking for alternatives as per the Criminal Procedure Code.

Thiruvananthapuram native Jude Joseph, a vehicle supervisor at the Vizhinjam depot, had filed the petition. The government submitted in court that as the MD himself had raised the objection, the probe would be held and there was no need for the petitioner to intervene.