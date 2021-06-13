Goods transport to Lakshadweep: Kerala’s loss is Karnataka’s gain

Kochi: Indicating that the entire transport of goods to the islands would now take place from Mangaluru, the Lakshadweep administration has transferred six officers of the Ports Departments from Beypore and other places in Kerala to the Karnataka coastal city. They will now work as nodal officers at New Mangalore Port. An order issued by the Lakshadweep Port Shipping and Aviation Department said that the transfer of the officers was aimed at making the functioning of the port smooth.

However, the administration’s decision has ignored the protests against avoiding the Beypore port in Kozhikode, which has maintained centuries-long links with Lakshadweep.

Meanwhile, the first barge from New Mangaluru had arrived at Kadamat, Kilthan and Chetlat islands situated on the northern part of Lakshadweep last week. The Lakshadweep Port Office and an office of the Lakshadweep Development Corporation Limited (LDCL) have already started functioning in Mangaluru.

It was in January this year that the administration of the islands decided to shift the goods transport to New Mangaluru Port. The service of passenger ships also would start from there soon. Efforts are underway to open offices of Lakshadweep fisheries, electricity, public works and animal husbandry departments also in the Karnataka city.

According to the authorities, they chose Mangaluru as the infrastructure at Beypore was insufficient. The Beypore port lacked berthing facilities for shifting goods to big ships, they said. Moreover, a dedicated wharf catering to Lakshadweep ships was not constructed at the port despite requests, they added.

In contrast, the Karnataka government has promised to allot a 2,500 m-long wharf solely for use by Lakshadweep vessels, said the Lakshadweep administration.