Veteran lyricist Poovachal Khader passes away

Thiruvananthapuram: Veteran Malayalam poet and lyricist Poovachal Khader passed away here on Tuesday. He was 72.

Khader had turned positive for coronavirus infection and was being treated at the intensive care unit of the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College. Khader who had been also battling age-related ailments died at 12:15am. The funeral will be held at Poovachal Juna Masjid on Tuesday.

Poovachal Khader who had penned songs for nearly 900 Malayalam films spanning three decades.

It was late director IV Sasi who introduced Khader to films. He first wrote for 1973 film Kavitha, in which Sasi was the art director. However, it was the movie ‘’Kaatuvithachavan’ that gave Khader a big break.Later, Khader's songs in the films such ‘Mazhavillin ajnaathavasam…' sung by Yesudas and ‘Neeyente prarthana kettu…' rendered by Mary Shaila were huge hits.His association with musician Bichu Thirumala was one of the most successful ones. His works have been sung by maestros including KJ Yesudas, P Jayachandran, Vani Jairam, S Janaki, KS Chithra, P Susheela, P Madhuri, Unni Menon and Lathika.Apart from his projects in Malayalam films, he has also penned memorable songs for All India Radio. His major literary works includes ‘Kaliveena' and a collection of children's poems ‘Paduvaan Padikkuvaan.He is survived by his wife Aamina and children Thushara and Prasuna.