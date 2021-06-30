Malayalam
MBBS student found dead at Kozhikode Medical College campus

Onmanorama Staff
Published: June 30, 2021 06:59 PM IST
MBBS student found dead at Kozhikode Medical College campus
Topic | Kozhikode

Kozhikode: An MBBS student at the Kozhikode Government Medical College was found dead on a road inside the campus. The deceased has been identified as M S Sarath, 22, son of Sunil Kumar of Mangattuparambil house at Paravana near Mattanchery in Ernakulam district.

According to reports, Sarath's body was found by two people who were walking along a road near the men's hostel in the campus around 3pm on Wednesday. They immediately took him to the emergency department at the Medical College Hospital. However, he was declared brought dead.

The body has been shifted to mortuary after police formalities. The cause of death is yet to be determined.

Sarath was also the vice-chairman of the college union.

