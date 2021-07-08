Addiction to Free Fire game behind son's suicide, claims mother

Thiruvananthapuram: A first-year degree student, who killed himself two months ago in Thiruvananthapuram, was addicted to the Free Fire game, his mother has told Manorama News.

The woman said that her son, Anujith Anil, played the game for hours in the days preceding his death.

Anujith was a bright student. However, his behaviour changed after he got hooked to the mobile game. He stopped listening to his mother and sister after he started focussing on the game. And did not pay any attention to his niece either.

He started playing mobile games after Class 10. And was completely addicted to the game within three years. He quarrelled with his family to get hold of an expensive mobile phone to play the Free Fire game. He used to play the game for 20 hours, without even sleeping. He constantly quarrelled with his family, seeking money to recharge his mobile phone. His demand was to recharge the phone for a higher amount.

Free Fire is an online shooter game which features a fierce battle among multiple players. The players aim to stay in the safe zone for as long as possible. Garena of Singapore is its developer.

(Suicide is not the solution to any problem. Seek the assistance of mental health specialist. Try to overcome the problem. Helpline numbers - 1056, 0471- 2552056)