Bars to sell liquor from today after govt lowers warehouse charges

Thiruvananthapuram: Bar owners in Kerala have decided to restart selling liquor from today. The decision was made at a meeting with the revenue secretary where it was informed that the government will be slashing the warehouse charges imposed by the Kerala State Beverages Corporation (Bevco).



The government reportedly informed the bar owners that the charges that were raised from 8 to 25 per cent, forcing them to pull down the shutters, would be now lowered to 13 per cent.

Late June, when liquor bars in the state had resumed operations after a lockdown, only beer and wine were sold in protest against the hike in warehouse charges by the Bevco, which is the wholesale seller of liquor in the state.

Bar owners had refused to sell liquor until their demands were met. Friday's decision was welcomed by bar owners.