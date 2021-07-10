Dr PK Warrier, managing trustee of Kottakkal Arya Vaidya Sala, dies at 100

Kozhikode: Dr P K Warrier, who popularised Ayurveda medicines and treatment all over the world, died at his residence in Kottakkal in Malappuram district on Saturday. He was 100.

Dr Warrier was the managing trustee of the Kottakkal Arya Vaidya Sala, the famous Ayurveda treatment centre and producer of high-quality Ayurveda medicines.

He celebrated his 100th birthday on June 8. He had been avoiding in-person medical consultations because of COVID-19.

He was the nephew of Vaidyaratnam PS Warrier, the founder of Arya Vaidya Sala. The nation had honoured him with the Padma Shri in 1999 and the Padma Bhushan in 2010.

Dr Warrier was the youngest of the six children of Thalappanathu Sreedharan Namboothiri and Kunji Varasyar.

Despite aspiring to become an engineer, he followed his family tradition and started learning Ayurveda under the tutelage of his uncle, Vaidyarathnam Dr P S Varier. The student, however, did not continue the studies for long. It was the time when Mahatma Gandhi had launched the Quit India Movement. The movement sparked the revolutionary spirit in the young man, and he left home and joined the Communist camp at Manjeri.

The young revolutionary’s major tasks then were to deliver party messages to leaders in hiding and to engage in anti-fascist campaigns. During this period he established friendship with prominent political leaders at the national and state levels.

The young Warrier returned, after realizing that active politics was not his cup of tea, and re-commenced his pursuit of Ayurveda. Before completing his studies, he became a trustee member of the Kottakkal Arya Vaidya Sala at the age of 24. His uncle had founded the institute in 1902.

Dr Warrier began his career as the Manager of ‘Adukkala’, or kitchen, at Arya Vaidya Sala, for a monthly salary of Rs 112.50, which also included dearness allowance.

He took over the reins of the establishment after the death of the Managing Trustee and his elder brother PM Warrier in an air crash in 1953.

The All India Ayurvedic Conference conferred him with the title, ‘Ayurveda Maharshi’ in 1997, for his saint-like pursuit of Ayurveda.

Dhanwanthari Award, Ashtangarathnam constituted by the State government, Dr Paulose Mar Gregorios Award, Pathanjali Award, C Achutha Menon Award, honorary D Litt from MG and Calicut universities, are a few of the honours he had received.

Dr Warrier was married to the late poet Madhavikutty Varasyar. Dr K Balachandran Warrier, the late K Vijayan Warrier, and Subhadra Ramachandran are his children. Rajalakshmi, Rathi Vijayan and K V Ramachandran Warrier are his children-in-law.