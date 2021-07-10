Malayalam
Rajeev Chandrasekhar invites Kitex Group to Karnataka

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 10, 2021 12:16 PM IST Updated: July 10, 2021 12:49 PM IST
Rajeev Chandrasekhar
Minister of State, Electronics and Information Technology, Rajeev Chandrasekhar.
Kochi: Close on the heels of being embraced by the Telangana government, the Kitex Group has been invited to invest in Karnataka by Minister of State, Electronics and Information Technology, Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

"Spoke to Mr Sabu Jacob of Kitex and offered him all support for his industry that provides employment to thousands of Malayalees in Kerala. Have also offered opportunity of investments in Karnakata with full support of CM @BSYBJP," tweeted Rajeev Chandrasekhar today.

On Friday, the Kerala-based Kitex Group had claimed that it would invest Rs. 1,000 crore for setting up a textile manufacturing unit at Warangal in Telangana.

A delegation from the group had visited a facility at the Kakatiya Mega Textile Park.

The Group had a series of meetings with Telangana Industry Miniser KT Rama Rao prior to announcing the investment plans. Sabu Jacob had earlier alleged that he was "kicked out" of Kerala.

