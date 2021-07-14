Disabled singer who sought buyers for his organs to fight poverty finds support

Thiruvananthapuram: Disabled street singer Ronald, who advertised the willingness to sell his liver and kidney to overcome poverty, has caught the attention of the authorities.

After opposition MLA PT Thomas promised financial assistance to the native of Thiruvananthapuram, Minister Antony Raju also stepped forward to support Ronald.

"I have received an offer from a native of Kochi based in Dubai," said MLA Thomas. "He has promised to construct a house for Ronald if the land could be arranged," added the KPCC working president.

It was the other day that Manorama News reported the plight of Ronald, who was roaming the city on his customized tri-wheel ride with a placard that read: “liver and kidney for sale”.

A tearful Ronald had told the reporter that he had run out of options to fight extreme poverty and selling his organs was the last resort. "I have no one to help, I'm alone and helpless," a devastated Ronald said.

The man who used to earn his sustenance from singing on the streets was left without a source of income after the pandemic struck. He claimed that he had been evicted from his rented house as he was unable to afford it.

According to the report, Ronald's wife had died six years ago, and his daughter had abandoned him after her marriage while his son was in jail on the charges of theft.

"I don't need plenty of money, just enough to buy a cent of land a build a small house," said Ronald as if appealing to those who he thinks might find the advertisement useful.

MLA Thomas has claimed to raise the issue of street singers who have been left without a source of income due to COVID-19 in the assembly. He also promised Ronald to check on the possibility of freeing his son from the charges, legally.