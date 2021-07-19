Kerala govt changes Bakrid holiday to Wednesday

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala government on Monday issued an order changing the official holiday for Bakrid festival to Wednesday (July 21).

In government calenders, the holiday was marked on Tuesday (July 20). With the new order, Tuesday will be a working day for all government institutions in the state.

Banks will operate on Tuesday and remain closed on Wednesday.

Earlier, the government had given relaxations for businesses across the states, allowing all textiles, footwear shops, jewellery outlets, home appliance stores, and those selling essential items to open on July 18, 19 and 20 from 7 am to 8 pm in category A, B and C areas, in view of Bakrid.

In D category areas, these shops can function only on July 19.

Kerala will celebrate Eid al-Adha on July 21 as opposed to the rest of India which will celebrate it on July 20. Kerala follows Saudi Arabia while fixing the date for Eid al-Adha.

Eid al-Adha is observed by the Muslim community on the tenth day of Dhu al-Hijjah (the twelfth and the last month of the Islamic calendar). The date of the festival is determined on the sighting of the crescent moon.

Top Muslim clerics in Kerala including Abdul Hayy Shihabudheen Thangal, Kozhikode Qazi Sayyid Muhammad Koya Jamalulaili Thangal, Kanthapuram AP Aboobacker Musliyar, Palayam Imam VP Suhaib Moulavi and Dakshina Kerala Jamiat-ul-Ulema general Secretary Muhammed Kunju Moulavi had made the announcement last week.

Panakkad Hyderali Shihab Thangal and President of Samastha Kerala Jem'iyyathul Ulema Jifri Muthukkoya Thangal also confirmed the date.