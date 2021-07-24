Anannyah had unhealed wounds on her private parts, states autopsy report

Kochi: The post-mortem report of transgender activist Anannyah Kumari Alex has revealed unhealed wounds on her private parts supposedly from a sex reassignment surgery that was conducted a year ago.

Going by the reports, Anannyah, was presumably suffering even when she was all smiles in front of mediapersons in March this year after becoming the first transgender person to file nomination papers to the Kerala Assembly polls.

Anannyah had, however, announced her withdrawal from the candidacy, against IUML strongman PK Kunhalikutty in Vengara, saying that she was insulted and allegedly called 'a prostitute' by her party workers.

The 28-year-old had been found hanging in a flat at Edappally on Tuesday. The next day, hundreds of members of the LGBTQ community had protested alleging medical negligence against a private hospital in Ernakulam.

Social Justice Minister R Bindu had called for a team of senior doctors to perform the autopsy, the findings of which lead to the initial suspicion of the police that Anannyah's was a case of suicide.

The chief minister's office has instructed the DGP to launch an inquiry on the allegations of medical negligence on the part of the doctors and staff of the hospital, where Anannyah had underwent the surgery.

Kalamassery Circle Inspector PR Santhosh told Manorama Online that they will talk to the accused doctors on Monday. Anannyah's live-in partner Jiju had reportedly committed suicide at a flat in Vyttila on Friday.

Anannyah was laid to rest at the cemetery of her parish, St Joseph's Church, Perumon, Mundackal in Kollam on Thursday at a service that was attended by hundreds.