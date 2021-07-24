Every tenth person at Thrissur Govt Medical College infected

Thrissur: A series of tests done last week at the Government Medical College in Thrissur has revealed that every tenth person was infected with COVID-19.

Of the 473 tests done at the hospital on July 19, at least 56 fresh cases have been detected. Besides, at least 13 others were confirmed COVID-positive from the canteen connected to the medical college hospital.

Meanwhile, the results of a similar number of testing done at the two private medical colleges in the district have been encouraging. Health authorities performed 500 tests each at Jubilee Mission Medical College and Amala Institute of Medical Sciences. While five persons tested positive in Jubilee, only one case emerged from Amala during the same period.

“Most of the cases are asymptomatic so it would have been difficult to know of the growing cases there,” said Dr KJ Reena, Thrissur District Medical Officer.

According to the DMO, stringent infection control measures are underway at the medical college hospital. The Superintendent of the Medical College Hospital was unavailable for comment.