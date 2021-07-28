Fake loan documents, other incriminating papers seized from scam-hit Karuvannur bank

Thrissur: Details of 29 illegal transactions, including fake loan documents, were reportedly recovered by the Crime Branch special investigation team during the raids carried out at the Karuvannur Cooperative Bank in Irinjalakuda.

The Crime Branch team also recovered gold coins from a special locker which was used by the accused for keeping documents related to illegal transactions. The documents seized during the raids likely pertained to benami transactions and loan frauds.

These included documents connected with fake loans passed by the accused and land documents kept as collateral.

However, the Crime Branch has not confirmed the seizure of fake documents yet.

Even though there were reports that four accused have been taken into custody in connection with the massive fraud, the investigators have declined to confirm this too.

Also the investigation team has no answers about the whereabouts of the accused. The former has reiterated that all the accused are absconding.

As reported earlier irregularities estimated at at least Rs 300 crore are suspected.