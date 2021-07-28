Your full and final COVID-19 vaccine certificate is just a click away

Thiruvananthapuram: The final certificate proving your full vaccination against the COVID-19 pandemic is now available online. It will bear the batch number and dates of two doses. Hitherto, those who took the first and second doses used to get the relevant batch numbers and dates of each jab separately.

You may now download the vaccine certificate, add your passport number and rectify mistakes, if any, on the official CoWIN portal itself.

How to access your vaccine certificate on the CoWin portal. It is very easy.

On internet first type in https://selfregistration.cowin.gov.in

After submitting the phone number given at the time of registration, click gate OTP. Once the OTP is typed and clicked, the details of the registered persons would appear. Click "Raise an issue" on the right side of the page. The following options will appear: correction in my certificate, merge my multiple dose, add my passport details and report unknown member registered.

Name, age details

Click "correction in my certificate" for correcting details such as name, age, gender and photo ID number. Submit the details after making the required corrections.

Merger of certificates

Those who received separate certificates for the first dose need to click on the option "merge my multiple doses" and give details of the two certificates that are to be merged and submit.

Passport Number

The passport number needs to be given correctly by clicking on the option "add my passport details".

Unknown registration

In case if account details show that someone else has obtained certificate using your mobile number then one needs to click on the option "report unknown member registered" and delete the details.

For obtaining batch number

To obtain the final certificate containing the batch number and vaccination date, enter the CoWin website (https://selfregistration.cowin.gov.in) and click on the link, type OTP number to enter the relevant page. The name and addresses of those who have registered would appear.

Click the certificate on the right side and download.

Four certificates against one phone number

A maximum of four persons can register for vaccination using the same phone number. The same number is needed for changing the details or downloading the certificate of the four persons.

For clarification one may call: DISHA phone numbers 104 or 1056