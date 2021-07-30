Malayalam
Kochi Metro Phase-2 likely to be delayed as Centre yet to approve funds

Our Correspondent
Published: July 30, 2021 11:29 AM IST
Kochi Metro
Topic | Ernakulam

New Delhi: The second phase of the Kochi Metro is likely to get delayed with the Centre pointing out that financial assistance for the project has not been approved yet.

In a reply to Adoor Prakash MP's question in the Lok Sabha, Union Minister of State for Urban Affairs Kaushal Kishore said that the Centre had received Kerala's request. However, approval would be given only after examining the feasibility of the project and availability of resources.

The second phase comprises the stretch from Kaloor International stadium to Kakkanad Infopark. As per the Centre's new policy new metro rail projects would be approved only for cities with over 10 lakh population.

It is on the basis of the new policy that the Centre had conveyed to the state to explore other alternatives. However, the Kerala government had applied more pressure to get the project approved.

