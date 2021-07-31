Kottiyoor rape case: Victim moves SC seeking permission to marry rapist

Kochi: The victim of the Kottiyoor rape case has moved the Supreme Court requesting permission to marry the assailant Robin Vadakkumcherry, a former Catholic priest, who has been convicted as per the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act.

An apex court bench comprising Justices Vineet Saran and Dinesh Maheshwari will consider the petition on Monday.

The woman was a minor when Vadakkumcherry sexually exploited and impregnated her at Kottiyoor in Kannur district. Vadakkumcherry was sentenced to 60 years rigorous imprisonment, on three counts of 20 years each as per the POCSO Act.

Earlier, Vadakkumcherry had approached the High Court of Kerala with the same request. However, the court had dismissed the plea stating that giving the convict bail and permission to marry will set a wrong example in society.

Vadakkumcherry was arrested in the case on February 27, 2017, when he was the vicar of a church at Kottiyoor. The police had arrested him while trying to flee abroad. The woman was a plus-two student when she was raped by Vadakkumcherry.