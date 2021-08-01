Kochi: A Navy official from Maharashtra, who was part of an eight-member team visiting Kerala, accidentally drowned in the Marmala waterfalls in Kottayam district on Sunday, a Defence spokesperson said.

The 28-year old officer from the Southern Naval Command, Lt Abhishek Kumar, was swept away by a sudden surge of water from the falls.

The body of the officer, a native of Lucknow, was found after an intensive search by the police, Fire department and people of the area.

However, he could not be revived, the spokesperson said.

The Marmala waterfalls, loacated a few kilometres away from Erattupetta, is known for being death trap during the monsoon season. Water level rises suddenly at Marmala due to flash floods triggered by heavy rains in Vagamon and Vellikkulam areas.

The huge rock formations surrounding the waterfalls also pose a risk to visitors as they are dangerously slippery.

(With inpits from PTI)

