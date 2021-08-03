Evening walk along the road one of the easiest ways to get killed in Kerala

It is not those intoxicated by drinks or speed who are the most at risk on the roads in Kerala. The biggest, also the most tragic victims, are pedestrians.

In 2019, a study of road accidents in Kerala has revealed that 28 percent of the victims were pedestrians. This was stated by Transport Minister Antony Raju in the Assembly on Tuesday.

He said an evaluation of road accidents since 2018 would show that pedestrian deaths in road accidents had decreased from 29 percent in 2018 to 23 percent till June this year. The accident deaths since 2018 are: 4,303 (2018), 4,440 (2019), 2,979 (2020), 1,719 (till June 2021). The corresponding deaths of pedestrians during this period are: 1,250, 1,257, 738, 394.

If pedestrian and also total deaths as a result of road mishaps had fallen this year and last, it was mainly thanks to COVID-induced lockdown. Both vehicles and pedestrians were generally off the tarmac for a long period since the pandemic ruled the roost.

And one-third of pedestrian deaths happen during night. "Absence of street lights is a major cause, " Antony Raju said. "Installing street lights is very crucial to improve night safety in roads, " he said.

The minister listed a slew of measured being implemented to prevent pedestrian deaths. One, creation of safety zone sectors in 50 school zones in Kerala. Two, pelican crossing signals to protect pedestrians. Three, table-top crossings. Four, footpaths and handrails. Five, facilities for pedestrians in black spot areas (Black spots are areas where the most number of accidents had taken place in Kerala). Six, projects to create awareness among school children.

The minister said urgent steps had been taken to improve the safety aspects in 95 priority black spots along PWD roads.