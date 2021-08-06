CPM Kerala celebrates an online milestone, but Tharoor is miles ahead

Kochi: After playing a vital part in the LDF's landslide win in the Assembly Elections held in April, the CPM seems to be in the mood to celebrate every milestone, be it on the political battlefield or online.

CPIM Kerala on Friday took to its various social media platforms to celebrate securing the 'silver button award' from YouTube for crossing 1 lakh subscribers.

According to YouTube, the Silver award is the basic one that's given to creators for reaching 1 lakh subscribers. Gold, Diamond, Red Diamond are some of the better awards that YouTube bestows upon its more active creators.

Though the silver button is understood to be commonplace as far as seasoned YouTubers are concerned, the party chose to celebrate the occasion, arguably as another political win.

CPM Kerala posted a picture of its state secretary A Vijayaraghavan holding a rectangular metal plate with the YouTube logo. The party wrote that it was the first political party in the state to receive the 'award'.

Their claim is true as while CPIM Kerala has 118k subscribers on the popular video-sharing and social media platform, its main political rivals are far behind.

Interestingly, unlike in the assembly elections when BJP had remained in the third position after losing its only seat from the 2016 polls, the party headed by K Surendran has a better share of subscribers compared to the Indian National Congress that heads the UDF, which is the major opposition in Kerala.

While BJP can boast that they have 19.3K subscribers and a verified tick mark, INC Kerala that claims to be the official channel of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee only has 4.87k subscribers.

That said Shashi Tharoor, prominent Congress leader and a Member of Parliament from Thiruvananthapuram alone has a whopping majority on YouTube over all three parties put together. His verified page 'Dr. Shashi Tharoor Official' has 398k subscribers.