More arrests likely in Manasa murder case; did anyone instigate Rakhil?

Kochi: More arrests are likely in the gruesome killing of house surgeon PV Manasa and the subsequent suicide by the killer Rakhil in Kothamangalam late last month.

The police are on the assumption that more people are involved in the case. Already two persons, hailing from Bihar, were arrested and taken to Kochi on charges of procuring gun for the crime.

The police are probing whether anyone has instigated Rakhil by creating hatred against Manasa. The friends of Manasa and Rakhil will be questioned soon to elicit more information on this aspect.

ARRESTED BIHAR NATIVES BROUGHT TO KOCHI

Sonu Kumar, who gave pistol to Rakhil, and middleman Maneesh Kumar Varma, were brought to Kochi on Sunday by plane. Their faces were covered fully with masks to protect identity. They were taken to Kerala on a transit warrant issued by the judicial magistrate court in Bihar.

The Ernakulam Rural SP K.Karthik, who is heading the police probe, questioned them for 45 minutes. Later, they were taken to the Kothamangalam First-Class Judicial Magistrate Court to get them in police custody for further questioning and evidence-collection.

INPUTS FROM HOME GUARD

According to the Rural SP, Saju, a home guard from Unnukkal police station in Kothamangalam, who had earlier worked with the Central forces, gave valuable tips to police about remote areas of Bihar that helped a lot in nabbing the accused.

Upon reaching the village of the gun supplier, the police had to face retaliation from the accused and their accomplices. The Bihar police had to open fire to disperse the crowd.

With the arrest of the two accused from Bihar, the Manasa murder case has assumed a new angle. Earlier, the police were literally at pains to get a lead in the investigation after the death of both the victim and the accused.

GUN MAFIA'S BIHAR LINK

Meanwhile, the police, while checking the phone calls of the accused, have detected that there are many from Kerala who find a place in the contact list of the accused Sonu Kumar.

But the police rule out an investigation into this angle right now. But once the probe in Manasa case gets over, the police may go in for an investigation into the Bihar connections of gun mafia in Kerala.