25 years rigorous imprisonment for man who raped 7-year-old schoolgirl

Kollam: The POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Court at Karunagapally sentenced Haris (35) alias Jaris to 25 years rigorous imprisonment and fined Rs 50,000 for sexually assaulting a seven-year-old schoolgirl.

Special Judge Shajahan's verdict states that the accused will have to serve two years additional jail term if he fails to pay the fine amount.

The incident pertaining to the case happened on September 22, 2018, in the limits of the Thekkumbhagam Police Station at Chavara in the district.

A woman who reportedly saw the child with Haris notified the school authorities, bringing the incident to light.

Judge Shajahan was quoted by Manorama News as saying that the accused is a history-sheeter with at least 20 cases registered in his name. However, it is the first time that Haris has been served a rigorous jail term.

According to the Thekkumbhagam police, Haris has served jail terms six times under provisions of the Kerala Anti-Social Activities Prevention Act (KAPA). However, he used to threaten witnesses forcing them to retract the statements.

Haris is currently on remand for assaulting a woman.