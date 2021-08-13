Malayalam
'Prasada Oottu' to resume at Guruvayur Temple from August 30

Onmanorama Staff
Published: August 13, 2021 07:52 PM IST
Guruvayur
The Guruvayur Devswom has planned to give prasadam in packets to devotees on the Ashtami Rohini day.
Topic | Thrissur

Thrissur: The 'Prasada Oottu' ritual that was stopped due to the pandemic will resume at the Guruvayur Temple from August 30, informed the Guruvayur Devaswom.

The Devaswom said that considering the Covid restrictions, less than ten devotees will be served the prasadam at the temple. The others will be given the prasadam in packets, informed the managing committee.

In the wake of the lifting of restrictions on tourist destinations, the Devaswom has also planned to open the elephant camp at Punnathurkotta from August 17.

Among other decisions communicated by the Devaswom, there is a plan to release a six-hour documentary titled 'Akhilam Madhuram Guruvayurinte Ithihasam' featuring various themes, including mythology and history, temple arts, festivals, etc by the end of September.

A video album on the documentary will be released on the Ashtami Rohini day (August 30) at a function to be attended by Devaswom Minister K Radhakrishnan, informed the Devaswom.

The documentary will be directed by Sarath A Haridasan while Gopi Sundar has been named as the music director.

