Thrissur: At least three houses in the Kizhakancherry Panchayat in Palakkad district developed cracks after an earthquake of magnitude 3.3 was recorded inside the Vazhani Wildlife Sanctuary in Thrissur on Wednesday.

Two tremors were recorded at the Peechi Observatory at 1.30 pm and 2.40 pm.

Even though Panancherry in the Thrissur district was the origin of the quakes, no damages have been reported from the village so far, informed the Disaster Management Authority.