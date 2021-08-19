Kerala's first drive-through vaccination centre opens in Tvm; to be opened in other districts soon

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala is planning to open drive-through vaccination centres in all districts. The first 24x7 drive-through centre was inaugurated at the Government Women's College in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday.

A 'drive-through' centre has been conceived to quicken the pace of vaccinations and also to make vaccines more accessible.

A family can just drive into the centre and get the shot seated in the vehicle.

At the Thiruvananthapuram centre there was enough parking space so that the vaccinated could wait in their car during the mandatory 30-minute observation period.

Adequate healthcare staff was also posted to take care of any adverse post-vaccination conditions.

Health minister Veena Goerge, who inaugurated the Thiruvananthapuram Centre, said that the Health Department was planning to open more such centres considering the success of the first one.

The first drive-through vaccinations are being organised as part of the ‘Trivandrum Ahead’ initiative of the district administration. The objective is to vaccinate as many people as possible during the Onam holidays.

Waiting for Centre's nod to vaccinate children

Health Minister Veena George said that Kerala was all set to vaccinate children. "We can begin the process once we get the go-ahead from the centre," she said.

Veena George said the plan was to provide at least one jab to all eligible people above the age of 18 by the end of September. At the moment, nearly 65% of those above 18 have been given at least one dose, and 25% have taken both doses.

The health minister said Kerala had asked union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya for 1.11 crore doses to achieve 100% single-dose coverage by the end of September.