The forest mafia went on a tree-felling spree as the Govt sat on nine reports

Kozhikode: Almost nine reports were given by the Forest Department, warning the Kerala Government of serious consequences if the felling of protected trees was allowed as per an order issued by the Revenue Department.

When each such inquiry report came up with unearthing irregularities on the issue, the Government ordered another inquiry apparently as a delaying tactics to protect some of the vested interests involved in the case.

Finally, to save its skin, the Government appointed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the tree-felling case reported from Muttil in Wayanad district. Now, the SIT, comprising Crime Branch, Forest and Vigilance Department officials, is preparing the final inquiry report.

Steps taken so far



The Revenue Department's order dated October 24, 2020, that facilitated illegal tree-felling across the State was cancelled on February 2, 2021.



So far, the Forest Department has registered 543 cases while the Police Department has filed 10 cases. Almost 54 accused, including key middlemen from Wayanad and Thrissur districts, were arrested.

Two employees of the Lakkidi forest check-post in Wayanad were suspended pending inquiry.

Moreover, the range officers working at Adimali and Neriyamangalm forest stations were transferred.

The two revenue officials of Wayanad district were arraigned as accused.

But the Chief Minister's office stalled action against the controversial IFS official NT Sajan in the Muttil tree-felling case.

Finally, the government ended multiple parallel-level inquiries and entrusted SIT with the probe.

Inquiry reports so far



The following list has the file names of the inquiry reports and a gist of their crucial observations or actions recommended.



15-1 2 2020 4175-2020-B3(2)



(The report submitted by Wayanad District Collector to the Land Revenue Commissioner)

It sought clarification on the order issued on October 24, 2020, allowing the felling of all trees except sandalwood trees. It pointed out that rosewood and teak situated on the land assigned as per the land assignment rules, 1965, should not be allowed to be cut.



15/2/2021 T275-2021



(The report submitted by the Deputy Conservator NT Sajan to the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF), Vigilance)

Sajan's report confirmed that the media reports on the missing trees from vested forest land in Manikunnu Mala were true. It said the Meppadi range officer and the deputy range officer did not take the theft seriously.



16/2/2021 Pro(8) 58519-2016



(The Circular given by the PCCF to all forest circles)

This circular said rosewood and teakwood trees were cut on a large scale by misinterpreting the Revenue Department's order. A section of the Forest Department officials connived with the forest mafia to make it happen. The felled trees should be taken in custody with immediate effect.



17/2/2021: 81-1-2021



(The report submitted by the CCF, Northern Range, DK Vinod Kumar to the Additional PCCF (APCCF), Kozhikode)



Some honest officials of the Forest Department were targeted by Sajan unnecessarily. A fake report was prepared by Sajan against officers on February 15, 2021, and leaked to the media. Sajan had colluded with the accused in the tree-felling case. Fake news given by Sajan appeared on two channels. Even a media person had involvement in the case. Action should be taken against Sajan.



18/2/2021



(The report of the DFO's Flying Squad submitted to the Conservator Office, Kozhikode)

The senior superintendent at the South Wayanad forest division in connivance with the Muttil case accused created fake records. The forms issued for Surya Timbers were used for illegal transportation of the felled trees. Such forms were accorded sanction at the forest department offices by affixing prior dates on them.



20/20/2021 P-1079-2021



(The report of CCF-North Range submitted to the PCCF)

The reserved trees on assigned revenue land (pattaya land) were illegally felled using fake passes. Rosewood was smuggled using the passes issued in the name of the already defunct Surya Timbers. The report sought to amend the order issued on June 28, 2019, that allowed the cutting of trees from notified areas.



Action: The CCF, North Range, called a Google Zoom meet of his subordinates and gave a directive to them to take the felled trees in safe custody. A mini-survey team was entrusted with the task of probing encroachment in Thrikaipattayil.

23/2/2021 83-1417-2021



(The report of CCF, North, submitted to APCCF, Kozhikode)

Sajan's allegation about illegal tree-felling in Manikunnu Mala was found to be wrong. The felling of six trees on a land there was found legal after a survey brought out the fact that it is private land.



25/6/2021 VE 10-990-2021



(The report of the PCCF (Vigilance) Ganga Singh submitted to the Government and the Forest Department)



The report said that the media reports on tree-felling were correct. About 2,248 teakwood and 171 rosewood trees were felled and smuggled. Rs.14.41 crore was lost to the State coffers. A section of the Revenue and Forest Department officials were involved in fraud. A survey of vested trees on 'pattaya land' should be identified.



29/6/2021 B3-315-2021



(The report submitted by APCCF Rajesh Ravindran to the Government)

Rajesh Raveendran, APCCF, indicted Social Forestry Conservator Sajan of gross misconduct in the tree-felling case. The contents of Sajan's report against some honest officers were totally wrong. He accused Sajan and journalist Deepak Dharmadom of conspiring with the main accused, the Augustine brothers.



Finally, the SIT



The SIT led by Crime Branch ADGP S Sreejith has not yet given an inquiry report to the State Government even after the lapse of two-and-a-half months. The inquiry has so far reached the Augustine brothers and middlemen.



But the higher-level Revenue Department officials and those who worked behind the screen for the issuance of such an order by the Revenue Department are still evading the law.