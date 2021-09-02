Four fishermen die as boat sinks off Kollam coast in Kerala

Kollam: A fishing boat, named 'Omkaram', sank off the coast of Oachira in Kerala's Kollam district on Thursday, drowning four people and injuring 12 others.

As many as 16 fishermen were onboard the vessel that ventured into sea from Tharayilkadav, near Arattupuzha. Seven were rescued by other boats, while five others swam to safety.

The dead have been identified as Sudevan, Sunil Dutt, Thankappan and Sreekumar, all natives of Tharayilkadav. Sources say their bodies are presently kept at a nearby private hospital.

Injured people were taken to the government hospital in Kayamkulam and the Alappuzha Medical College in Vandanam. The condition of two people are reportedly critical.

The incident occurred at around one nautical mile away from Azheekal beach in the morning soon after the boat, owned by Aravindan of Azheekal, ventured out into the sea for fishing, the police said.

According to fishermen, the boat capsized due to rough tidal waves.

Fishing boats in the area were the first to reach the spot and carry out rescue operations.

