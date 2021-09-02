Kerala lags behind 4 states in coconut productivity

Kochi: As the country celebrates the World Coconut Day on September 2, Kerala has little reason to cheer.

It is true that Kerala is still number one in coconut production in the country, but when it comes to coconut productivity the State lags behind Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Gujarat and West Bengal. In all these States, productivity is more than 12,000 per hectare, whereas in Kerala, it is not even 9,000.

As per 2018 figures Kerala tops in coconut production with 58,29,000 tonnes and accounts for 35.14% of the total output in the country.

Even in coconut production, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu are just behind Kerala with total output of 43,267,50 and 41,520,10 tonnes.

Sharp fall in production coupled with crop losses inflicted by wild animals has put coconut growers in a fix, especially those residing in villages on the fringes of forests. Hence coconut growers are a disillusioned lot even as prices of raw coconut and other value-added products have soared in recent times.

Market indicators suggest firm prices and strong demand for coconut products in the coming days. However, declining coconut output is a factor in pushing up the price of the other value-added products including coconut oil.

The State Government has planned to open 84 'Kera Gramams' during this financial year for the development of the coconut sector.

The project will be implemented in select places in an area of 21,000 hectares for a period of three years. For each selected village, Rs 75 lakh will be kept apart.

Integrated project management, common fertiliser use, irrigation, earthworm compost production and value-added products are the main components of this project.