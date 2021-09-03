Smart classrooms to be set up at all special schools in Kerala: Minister V Sivankutty

Thiruvananthapuram: Smart Classrooms will be set up in all Special Schools in the state, informed General Education Minister V Sivankutty on Friday.

The minister said this in a Facebook post announcing the inauguration of the 'Jyothirmayi SCERT Kerala' Youtube Channel meant for the educational purpose of students with special needs.

According to the minister, the channel will publish videos on various subjects designed by the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) exclusively for special students.

"Special children will be given priority in online classes," minister Sivankutty said in his post. He claimed that the Jyothirmayi project was designed to make learning easy for special children.

"Orientation will be given for parents on how to help children with special needs in their studies. Trained special schools' teachers are the resource persons, hence the videos prepared with their support will be helpful to teachers of children with special needs," the minister noted.

The publishing of Jyothirmayi signature video was done by Jeevan Babu K, Director of General Education.