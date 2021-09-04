Pinarayi says govt will look into Annie Raja's statement on Kerala police

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday said the government will look into the reason behind the statement of CPI leader Annie Raja, who had hit out at the state police over increasing atrocities against women even as the party state chief Kanam Rajendran rejected the remarks.

Vijayan said Annie Raja is a national leader and she might have got some information from somewhere.

"She is a national leader. She might have got some information from somewhere. We will try to understand the reason behind such a statement," Vijayan told reporters here.

However, earlier in the day, Rajendran had rejected the remarks and said the state leaders had no complaint about the functioning of the police. Terming the senior woman leader's criticism as the party's 'internal matter', he also said that there was no need to make it a public controversy.

Meanwhile, senior BJP leader and union minister V Muraleedharan criticized Annie Raja for her "RSS gang" remark in the state police.

CPI is a key partner in Kerala's ruling CPI (M) -led LDF.

"No senior leader of the CPI in Kerala has criticized the functioning of the police in the state. The state unit of the party also does not have such an opinion against the force," Rajendran told reporters in New Delhi when his reaction was sought over. the issue.

He said the state unit had already conveyed their stand on the matter to both Annie Raja and the national leadership during the ongoing party meeting there.

Putting the Left government in a fix, Annie Raja, who is also general secretary of the National Federation of Indian Women, had on Wednesday alleged that inaction of police was the reason for the increased incidents of atrocities against women in the southern state.

In controversial remarks against the state police, which is under Vijayan holding home portfolio, she had also said she suspected the presence of "an RSS gang" in the Kerala police for its inaction in crimes against women in the state.

Muraleedharan on Saturday came out against Annie Raja's remarks on the "RSS gang" in the state police, saying that not the Sangh Parivar but Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan should be blamed for the "mismanagement and arrogance" of the police force.

Both the Congress and Marxist party leaders were riding roughshod over the Sangh Parivar to cover up their own mismanagement, incompetence and corruption, he alleged in a Facebook post.

Stating that it was ridiculous to blame the RSS for their failures, he also said the reason for the attack is the realization that the BJP and the Parivar organizations are gaining influence in the state society.

"Not RSS office, but the AKG Center is the place where you should seek solutions for your complaints," he added.