Karnataka tells Kerala students, workers to postpone visits until October end

Kasaragod: The government of Karnataka has instructed its educational institutions to prevent the entry of students from Kerala until October.

Further, the students from Kerala currently in Karnataka will face restrictions on their return journey until the end of October.

The latest instructions are meant for administrators and principals of educational/nursing/paramedical institutions. They have been told to instruct their wards to abide by the directive.

Besides, in the view of confirmed Nipah virus infection in Kerala, the government of Karnataka has called for heightened surveillance and preparedness in its border districts namely Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Mysore, Kodagu and Chamarajanagara.

"Arrivals from Kerala should be monitored for symptoms like fever, altered mental status, severe weakness, headache respiratory distress, cough, vomiting, muscle pain, convulsion, diarrhea," noted a press release issued by the Karnataka government.

The neighbouring state has also instructed owners of hospitals, nursing homes, offices, hotels, factories and industries to do restrict the entry of their 'wards' until October end.

Natives of Karnataka have also been advised to "defer" plans to visit Kerala until October last unless there is an emergency.