Students move SC against Kerala govt's plans to conduct plus-one exams offline

The state government's efforts to conduct the plus-one exams in the offline mode has been dealt another blow with 48 students moving the Supreme Court raising concerns.

As reported in livelaw.in, the students residing in rural and coastal areas of Kerala have objected to the offline mode of exams in the wake of COVID-19.

In their application, the students have said that the state government was putting their lives at risk by proposing to hold the exams physically during the heavy surge in COVID cases in Kerala.

According to the report, the students have contended that poor internet connectivity had hampered the online classes.

Last week, a Supreme Court stay order had prevented the state government from starting the exam on September 6.

The apex court had criticised the government for not taking into account the pandemic situation in Kerala.

The court had adjourned the hearing to September 13.