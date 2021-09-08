Haritha leaders to move court after IUML dissolves its state committee that filed a sexual harassment case

Malappuram: The leaders of Haritha, the women's wing of Muslim Students Federation (MSF), have threatened to move court after the parent organisation, Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), dissolved its state committee for going public with a sexual harassment complaint.

IUML state general secretary PMA Salam on Wednesday had hurriedly announced the party's decision in Malappuram taken after it 'found severe indiscipline' on the part of the Haritha leaders.

Shortly after Salam addressed the media, the aggrieved women leaders hit back.

While the law stipulates the need for having internal units to address complaints of aggression against women, taking action upon the complainant is illegal and the issue will be raised before a court, the Haritha leaders pointed out.

They have claimed that the party did not seek clarification before taking the drastic measure.

"We will not withdraw the complaint filed before the women's commission," said the leaders of Haritha, adding that they were prepared to go to any extent to get justice.

Earlier, Salam had said that the Haritha leaders have repeatedly shown indiscipline. "Moreover, the term of the current committee had run out in 2018. Now, a new state committee of Haritha will be appointed by the state leadership of the party," said Salam.

Last month, the party had suspended the state committee of Haritha, again citing indiscipline after ten of its leaders, including General Secretary Najma Thabsheera, had refused to withdraw complaints of sexual harassment filed against MSF leaders with the Women's Commission.

Besides, MSF state president, PK Navas, the federation's district president of Malappuram, Kabeer Muthuparambu and district secretary VA Wahad, were accused in the case.