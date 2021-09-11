Kozhikode gang-rape: Two more Atholi natives nabbed by the police

Kozhikode: The two remaining suspects in the Kozhikode gang-rape case were nabbed by the police on Saturday. With this, all four assailants are in the police custody now.

Atholi natives Nijaz and Suhaib, who were absconding after the crime came to light, were taken into custody by the police on Saturday.

The Kollam native was raped by four men, including her online friend, at a flat at Chevayur in Kozhikode district. The accused allegedly assaulted the 32-year-old woman after intoxicating her by giving drugs and alcohol here a few days ago.

Two of them K M Ajnaz, 26, and N P Fahadh, 36, were arrested on Friday. They were produced before the court which remanded them into the police custody.

Ajnaz and Fahadh were nabbed from Atholi. Ajnaz belongs to of Meethal house, Koliyottuthazham Junction, near Atholi. Fahadh is of Neduvilpoyil house at Idathilthazham area of Atholi.

Ajnaz lured her

Ajnaz had reportedly came into contact with the woman on the social media platform TikTok two years ago and invited her to the city.

"Ajnaz and his friend Fahad took her to a flat on the outskirts of the city. Ajnaz raped her after which he invited the other accused into the room. They forced her to drink alcohol and other drugs and later raped her. They also recorded their act on their mobile phones," the police said.

The four had also raped the woman on the terrace after drugging her.

According to ACP, K Sudarsan, the four had brutally raped the woman. "After they feared that the woman might die, they dropped her at a private hospital and fled.”

The woman revealed the incident to the hospital staff, who informed the police.

Woman set for hospital discharge

The woman will be discharged from the hospital on Saturday and will be brought back to Kollam.