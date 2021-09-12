Fraudsters submit fake affidavit to deny PSC rank holder her rightful job

Kottayam: A meritorious candidate has been denied a government job after someone gave fake affidavits on her behalf saying that she does not want the job.

S.Sreeja, of Kulathur Cheriya Mulakkal at Mallapally in Pathanamthitta district, has filed a complaint with the Public Service Commission (PSC) and the District Police Superintendent.

She was 233rd in the rank list for the Assistant Salesman's post in the Civil Supplies Department.

District PSC Officer S.Shailaja Kumari said that the complaint has been handed over to the Examination Controller of the PSC for further action.

The rank list for the job, which was published on May 30, 2018, expired on August 4. "As per the appointment chart published by the PSC the other day, another 14 persons from the rank list were given advise memo," said Sreeja.

"Actually, I should have got advise memo as the second person. When I enquired the matter with the PSC, I got a reply that someone had given a sworn affidavit, a testimonial certified by a notary attested by a Gazetted officer, all on my behalf, saying that I do not want this job as I am already having another job.

"I had not given any such affidavit. The documents were fabricated in the name of a woman, who is a government servant in one of the southern districts of the State. Her name and date of birth is exactly similar to mine. It is a big fraud," she broke down while narrating her bitter experience.

As she has reached the age of 41 years, she will not get another chance to write the PSC examinations.

A racket involved in securing jobs through the fabrication of documents is said to be behind this fraud. The names of those who were behind Sreeja in the rank list managed to get through.

What is surprising is even after receiving the documents, the PSC should have conducted a detailed inquiry to cross-check whether the details given were genuine. In this case, the fraudsters had managed to cross this hurdle too.

Procedure for relinquishing claim for job

Those who are in the PSC rank list should first give an application for relinquishing his or her claim for a job.

The application should be accompanied by a stamped document from the notary apart from an attested photograph by the candidate in the presence of a gazetted officer.

Finally, the PSC should conduct a detailed inquiry to check the veracity of the documents before accepting the request.