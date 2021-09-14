Senior Congress leader in Kerala K P Anilkumar quits party, PCC chief says he was expelled

Senior Congress leader K P Anilkumar quit the party on Tuesday. Addressing a press conference in Thiruvananthapuram, Anilkumar said he was ending his 43-year-old relationship with the party with a heavy heart. He said he has sent his resignation letter to AICC president Sonia Gandhi and KPCC chief K Sudhakaran.

Anilkumar was suspended from the party on August 28 after he questioned the manner in which the new District Congress Committee (DCC) presidents were appointed. Reacting to Anilkumar's decision, the KPCC president said the party had decided to expel him as the explanation given by him was not satisfactory. "Anilkumar is someone who had occupied key posts in the party. The kind of statements he made are unacceptable. I'm announcing the decision to expel him from the party,"Sudhakaran said.

Anilkumar reiterated that the current state leadership of the party was behaving in an authoritarian manner. Standing firm on the charges he made during a TV debate, he said the state leadership was yet to respond to his explanation even after 11 days. He also asked why there was no disciplinary action against senior leaders Oommen Chandy and Ramesh Chennithala who raised similar allegations against the state leadership.

After announcing his resignation, Anilkumar slammed the party leadership saying it was unable to organise even a protest against the anti-people policies of the Narendra Modi government.

Anilkumar said he was proud to say that he could lead the state Youth Congress without succumbing to factional pressures for five years from 2002 to 2007. He said he and his colleagues had an important role in keeping the youth within the party fold even after veteran leader K Karunakaran left the Congress to form his own party.

He said he had to pay a price for ignoring group equations as he was kept away from organisational positions after his term as Youth Congress president ended. He was made a KPCC general secretary when Ramesh Chennithala became president. After that he served as KPCC general secretary under V M Sudheeran, M M Hassan and Mullappally Ramachandran.

Anilkumar said he was denied a seat to contest in the assembly elections in 2016 and 2021. He said he had been focusing on the Koyilandi seat in Kozhikode, but ahead of the assembly polls this year, he was asked to contest from Vattiyoorkavu seat in Thiruvananthapuram. However, he was not allowed the seat following local protests. He said it was all orchestrated.