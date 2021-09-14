Don't fall prey to bogus websites, warns Norka

Thiruvananthapuram: The Norka Roots (Department of Non-Resident Keralites Affairs) has warned the public to not fall prey to bogus websites.

The CEO of NORKA ROOTS, Harikrishnan Namboothiri, in a press release, has urged the public to only accept invitations for job opportunities abroad through www.norkaroots.org.

The department stated that recently bogus websites had deceived the public by claiming to accept job applications for staff recruitment to a school in Qatar. NORKA is planning to take legal action against fake websites.

The public has been warned to not visit websites other than NORKA's or click on unverified links, the NORKA release said. The department has stated that it has not entrusted any agency to accept applications or conduct interviews.