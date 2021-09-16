High Court dismisses plea against probe in Thachankary asset case

Kochi: The High Court of Kerala has dismissed a petition challenging a government order for probing a disproportionate asset case against DGP Tomin J Thachankary.

The order to continue the probe was issued based on the senior police officer's request.

Dismissing the petition of Alappuzha resident Boby Kuruvila, Justice R Narayana Pisharody observed that the court need not re-examine the government order. The court also observed that the petitioner had no right to file a case challenging the order. Only the flaws in the decision-making process would be re-examined, the court added.

The petitioner argued that officers below the rank of DGP would be continuing the probe against the senior officer, and hence the result of the investigation could be predicted.

The case pertained to allegations that Thachankary had amassed Rs 64,70,891 above his known source of income between January 1, 2003, and July 4, 2007. The case is under the consideration of a special court in Kottayam.

The government ordered the probe to continue in January this year following the DGP's request.