84-year-old Aluva woman gets both doses of Covid vaccine 30-mins apart

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 18, 2021 12:24 PM IST Updated: September 18, 2021 12:35 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: An 84-year-old woman from Aluva was administered two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine within a gap of 30 minutes.

The incident was reported from the state-run-hospital at Aluva in Kerala's Ernakulam district.

Thandamma Pappu, who was accompanied by her son for the vaccination, said: "I was given the first dose and I returned from the room and when I was outside, I told my son that I forgot my footwear. So when I returned to take my footwear, a lady official came and said to me to leave the footwear and come inside.

"She did not even care to hear what I was saying and she took me inside and asked me to sit on a chair and no sooner had I done so, another lady came and gave me the second shot," said Pappu.

Later when she repeatedly told about receiving two doses, she was asked to sit in a room for an hour.

After the doctors found out that things are all well, she was allowed to return home.

She said after that incident, health officials called her a few times to find out how she has been, and she told them she was perfectly fine.

A few months back, a similar incident took place at Alappuzha district.

Currently, India is administering the two doses for the Oxford-AstraZeneca's Covishield, manufactured by the Serum Institute of India, at a gap of 12-16 weeks. The socond dose of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin is given four weeks after the first dose.

It is not immediately known which vaccine was administered to Thandamma.

(With IANS inputs)

