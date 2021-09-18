Sobhana George steps down as vice-chairperson of Khadi Board

Thiruvananthapuram: Sobhana George on Saturday appealed to endorse Khadi products while announcing her decision to step down from the board's vice-chairperson post.

In a Facebook live, George said that she was stepping down from the role after three-and-a-years.

"During my first two years, there were floods, and then came COVID. Besides, four Onam seasons also went by and during these periods, the Khadi board faced several crises, but it managed to stay afloat," said Sobhana George.

The former MLA urged the public to continue supporting Kerala Khadi by buying its products to celebrate their special occasions.