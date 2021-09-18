Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Sobhana George steps down as vice-chairperson of Khadi Board

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 18, 2021 05:22 PM IST
Sobhana George.
Sobhana George.
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: Sobhana George on Saturday appealed to endorse Khadi products while announcing her decision to step down from the board's vice-chairperson post.

In a Facebook live, George said that she was stepping down from the role after three-and-a-years.

"During my first two years, there were floods, and then came COVID. Besides, four Onam seasons also went by and during these periods, the Khadi board faced several crises, but it managed to stay afloat," said Sobhana George.

RELATED ARTICLES

The former MLA urged the public to continue supporting Kerala Khadi by buying its products to celebrate their special occasions.

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.