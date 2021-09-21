Malayalam
Black fungus infection again in Kerala, 38-year-old woman in Kochi undergoing treatment

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 21, 2021 07:12 PM IST
Black fungus
Representational image: Shutterstock/Kateryna Kon
Topic | Ernakulam

Ernakulam: After a while, a case of black fungus infection has been reported in Kerala. The case has been detected in a 38-year-old woman of Udayamperoor who is undergoing treatment for COVID-19 in Ernakulam.

Black fungus or Mucormycosis is a rare infection that has been found to affect people on medication or with health issues resulting in poor immunity.

A health advisory was issued earlier this year after a number of cases were reported throughout the country among COVID-19 patients or those who had recovered from it.

It is understood that the anti-fungal medicines used for the treatment of Mucormycosis are available in Kerala.

However, the family of the infected have approached Health Minister Veena George requesting financial assistance as the woman's husband is also undergoing COVID-19 treatment.

